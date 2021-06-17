http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/J3OKQlpxcII/

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody requested Thursday states participate in sending manpower to protect the Texas border from the massive influx of illegal immigrants.

AG Ashley Moody on Fox Business Channel said, “I implore other states to follow the lead of Florida, send help,” she said of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ declaration Wednesday to deploy law enforcement officers to the United States-Mexico border to help mitigate the nation’s ongoing illegal immigration crisis.

“You have governors in these border states sending out a call for emergency help,” Moody continued. “And I am so proud of Governor DeSantis. Florida is the first state to step up and say, look, we are sending folks to help control this chaos that is created solely due to the actions or inaction of the Biden administration.”

“We’re doing it not only to help protect America, we’re doing it to [stem the] tide of violence and drugs into our state of Florida,” she explained. DeSantis said Wednesday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) “recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security.” TX @GovAbbott and AZ Governor @DougDucey requested help so they can do what the federal government is either unwilling or unable to do — secure the border and protect Americans. Florida is stepping up to answer that call. pic.twitter.com/J4InzFIXVx — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 17, 2021 “I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back,” he stated. Breitbart News reported the following agencies have committed to deploy to the border: Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Breitbart News originally reported Abbott and Ducey “asked states to help them with the wave of illegal immigration pouring into their states as a result of the Biden administration’s massive Catch and Release operation.” Illegal immigration has surged 674 percent from last May, when former President Donald Trump had implemented polices, such as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

