Former President Donald Trump has announced that his first post-White House rally will be held later this month in Wellington, Ohio.

The former president says that the appearance will be the “first of many.”

What are the details?

Trump is set to appear for a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on June 26 at 7 p.m. local time. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and while tickets are free, they are limited to two per request.

It is unknown at the time of this reporting whether there will be any guest speakers at the event. Those interested in attending the event can register here for tickets.

A statement from Trump’s Save America PAC noted that the rally would mark “President Trump’s first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration.”

What else do we know about this?

According to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer, the former president is expected to stump for endorsed candidates including former White House aide Max Miller. Miller is challenging sitting Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump in the House. Following his vote, the Ohio Republican Party voted to censure Gonzalez, who is facing mounting calls for his resignation.

In February, Trump lauded Miller’s performance as a White House aide and said that he would be a “fantastic” addition to Congress.

“Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman,” said Trump at the time according to CNN. “He is a Marine veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT.”

Trump won Ohio in the 2020 presidential election by 8 percentage points over then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The June 26 rally will mark the first of its kind since Trump left office on Jan. 20.

Anything else of note?

USA Today reports that the former president is planning to host a rally in Tampa, Florida, on July 3.

The former president has hinted at another presidential campaign for the 2024 election cycle.

In late April, Trump confirmed that he was considering another run and said that if he did, he would consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as a potential running mate.

“He is a friend of mine. Certainly, Ron would be considered,” Trump said at the time. “I endorsed Ron, and after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocket ship. He’s done a great job as governor. They like that. I’m just saying what I read and you read. They love that ticket.”

