Congressional candidate Laura Loomer blasted the Republican National Committee (RNC) for putting up a “token” primary challenger against her after she broke fundraising records and gained substantial momentum during her previous run in 2020.

Loomer appeared on Big League Politics Live where she discussed her GOP primary opponent for Florida’s 21st U.S. House District, Rod Dorilás, who is promoting a pro-immigration America Last platform to Republican voters. She believes the RNC is backing this impostor in a subversive attempt to boot her from the public spotlight.

“The RNC is useless. They saw that I was running again, and so they decided that they were going to put up a minority, ya know, because they want to appeal to Black Lives Matter. They want to appeal to the radical Left so they thought, ‘hey, let’s just find a token black guy and have him run against Laura Loomer and go around saying she’s unelectable, and that’s our strategy.’ So that’s what they’re doing,” she said.

Loomer said that she believes Dorilás is tied to the Lincoln Project, the organization founded by at least one accused pedophile to oppose Donald Trump and his America First agenda.

Big League Politics did an exposé on Dorilás’ extensive ties to globalists and Never Trumpers in April shortly after he announced his run for office:

“Haitian-American Rod Dorilás has announced that he will be challenging freedom-crusading journalist Laura Loomer in the Republican primary for Florida’s 21st Congressional District in next year’s midterm election.

“I’m Rod Dorilás, and I’m running for Congress in Southeast Florida to stand up for our country and stop the radical left in Washington from destroying everything that makes America great,” he announced in a video posted on Twitter earlier this week…

As opposed to Loomer’s pro-MAGA America First platform, Dorilás is spreading platitudes in favor of immigration.

“I guess I don’t exactly fit into the left’s definition of a ‘conservative.’ I’m the first-generation son of two Haitian immigrants,” Dorilás said. “My family built their own American dream without the ‘help’ of left-wing socialist politicians.”

On his law firm’s website, Dorilás boasts about his time working inside the Washington D.C. swamp. He worked in the U.S. Department of Commerce as Counsel to the Secretary of Commerce in the Office of the General Counsel. Before serving in that role, Dorilás worked as a law clerk enforcing federal civil rights law.

Currently, Dorilás is a Security and Strategy Fellow at The Alexander Hamilton Society, an establishment-backed group founded by thinktank leaders and academics to promote the status quo within the Republican Party. They provide “vital, constructive programming that is critical to the intellectual and professional development of a new generation of American leaders,” according to their website…

After receiving the rubber-stamp from The Alexander Hamilton Society, Dorilás is being heavily promoted by establishment operatives on social media in an attempt to astroturf support from unwitting conservatives.”

Loomer is imploring patriots to support her congressional campaign, reject her fraudulent opponent and tell others to get behind her efforts.

“I’m not getting any money from the GOP. I don’t know what they’re doing with the nearly 1 billion dollars they’ve raised since last year but they certainly aren’t giving it to America First candidates like myself,” she said.

“And I still am the only deplatformed candidate in United States history…Every dollar counts and it’s really going to be up to the American people to help me get to Congress so we can tell Big Tech and send them a message that they will not pick and choose election winners and losers, the American people will,” Loomer added.

The full BLP Live episode featuring Loomer can be seen here:

For more information on Loomer’s campaign for Congress, visit https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/

