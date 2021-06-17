https://bigleaguepolitics.com/herschel-walker-posts-video-appearing-to-tease-us-senate-run-in-georgia/

Football legend Herschel Walker appeared to tease a run for US Senate in the state of Georgia Thursday morning.

The former University of Georgia running back who played for the USFL’s New Jersey Generals and four NFL teams from 1983 to 1997 posted a twenty-second video message on Twitter with the caption “Georgia on my mind.”

Referring to his idling Nissan GT-R sports car, Walker said “he’s ready” and added that “I’m getting ready, and we can run with the big dogs” as he lowered the video shot to depict his Georgia license plate.

Walker had ostensibly been maintaining primary residence in Texas, but the clip seems to imply that he’s taken up primary residence in his home state to potentially gear up for a shot at the US Senate.

Watch:

Big League Politics reported back in March that former president Donald Trump released a statement urging Walker to run in Georgia:

Former president Donald Trump is calling on Herschel Walker, former running back at the University of Georgia and in the NFL, to run for US Senate in 2022.

Trump released a statement Wednesday that read: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

There has been chatter online about a Walker Senate run going back to late February, and it seems Trump is serious about trying to make that a reality.

If Walker were to run, he would square off against Raphael Warnock, the Democrat pastor who defeated Kelly Loeffler in 2020. Although Warnock just took office, he will need to run again in 2022 because Loeffler filled the remainder of Johnny Isakson’s term, a Republican who retired in August 2019 for health reasons.

