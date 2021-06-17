https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/can-we-send-james-corden-back-to-uk/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
James Corden teams up with Ariana Grande to embarrass America
British critic rips Corden…
Ariana Grande and James Corden have set the internet alight with their song about getting vaccines and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
Mike Graham says: “It is quite frankly sick-making. It’s horrible, it’s ghastly.”@Iromg | @JKCorden | @ArianaGrande | #talkRADIO pic.twitter.com/gWVidd2MxQ
— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) June 17, 2021