More than 350 doctors and medical workers have caught Covid in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns grow about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants.

An Australian epidemiologist expert from Griffith University believes the recent Java hospitalizations are disturbing: “We know the majority of healthcare workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still don’t know how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant.”