https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60cb5560bbafd42ff58668f6
A regional court has struck down a ban on the operation of brothels in one of Germany’s states, arguing that the improving Covid-19 situation allows for sex workers to return to work….
The Supreme Court on Thursday, in a long-anticipated decision, upheld the Affordable Care Act in a case challenging the individual mandate in Obamacare….
The Supreme Court ruled that the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, remains valid, rejecting conservative states’ that a recent change to the law made it unconstitutional….
Four of the court’s conservative justices joined with the three-member liberal wing to reject the lawsuit….
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a long-anticipated decision on the fate of the Affordable Care Act in a case challenging the individual mandate in Obamacare….