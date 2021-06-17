https://www.theblaze.com/news/hunter-biden-asian-slur-caroline

Fresh off the reports of Hunter Biden using the N-word in text messages, the son of President Joe Biden is embroiled in yet another racist scandal. Hunter Biden reportedly used an anti-Asian slur in text messages sent to his cousin in 2019, where he also said that he wanted to date 24-year-olds because they are “easy to impress.”

The Daily Mail published alleged messages between Hunter and his cousin Caroline Biden, who is the daughter of President Biden’s brother James. The damning text messages, which are said to have occurred on Jan. 26, 2019, were obtained from Hunter’s laptop reportedly abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

The topic of the conversation was about Caroline setting Hunter up on a date with one of her acquaintances.

The then-49-year-old Hunter expressed interest in dating younger women, specifically 24-year-olds because he said it is “incredibly easy to impress a 24 year old.”

“Caroline suggested Hunter signs up for Raya, an exclusive dating app that is known for pairing celebrities and the ultra-wealthy with models and young groupies,” the Daily Mail reported. “She pointed towards Lucy Dahl, famous children’s author Roald Dahl’s daughter who she described as ‘super loaded’ and ‘non judgemental.’ Hunter’s cousin even touted ‘Dirty Sexy Money’ actress and porn director Bella Thorne.”

Caroline asked Hunter about his preference of women, “Do you want foreign or domestic?” She then emphasizes, “I can’t give you f***ing Asian sorry. I’m not doing it.”

According to a screenshot of the conversation, Hunter responded by writing, “Domesticated foreigner is fine.”

Then Hunter Biden reportedly said, “No yellow,” which is an anti-Asian slur.

There were reports in April 2019 that Hunter broke up with Hallie Biden, the widow of his older brother, Beau. The former in-laws reportedly started dating in 2017. Hunter fathered a child with Lunden Roberts in 2018. Lunden reportedly sued Biden after he refused to acknowledge the baby was his or pay child support. Hunter settled with Lunden out of court in 2020, according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Hunter Biden used the N-word multiple times in a conversation with corporate lawyer George Mesires, according to text messages found on the now-infamous broken laptop. The alleged messages from December 2018 said, “‘how much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.”

“That made me snarf my coffee,” Mesires responded, to which Biden replied, “That’s what im saying ni….”

Shortly after the racist messages were revealed, the hashtag #RacistHunter was a trending topic on Twitter.

Coincidentally, President Joe Biden made an offensive remark about South Asian people in 2006.

“You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent,” Joe Biden said. “I’m not joking.”

Caroline Biden, 34, made headlines in 2019 for being arrested for driving under the influence and driving without a license in a Philadelphia suburb.

“Biden, daughter of James Biden, was busted in Lower Merion Township, Pa., in August 2019 after slamming her car into a tree,” the New York Post reported. “Arresting officer Jeffrey Seamans noted Biden, who was driving without a license, ‘had difficulty focusing on the conversation’ as he questioned her.”

President Biden’s niece avoided jail time after she pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3. She was sentenced to 20 days to six months of “confinement,” according to Pennsylvania court records.

Caroline Biden also didn’t see a day behind bars when she racked up $110,000 in expenses on someone else’s credit card. Biden paid back the money and completed community service.

Caroline Biden also walked away scot-free in 2013 when she was arrested in New York after authorities said she hit a police officer who was responding to a dispute with a roommate. She was charged with obstructing government administration, resisting arrest, and harassment. The case was dismissed after Biden agreed to get anger management treatment.

