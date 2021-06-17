https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/06/17/niece-of-osama-bin-laden-makes-waves-trolling-biden-putin-summit-with-giant-trump-won-flag-1090464/

Noor bin Ladin, the niece of the late al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, trolled the summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin big time with a flag declaring that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election.

Posts on social media show bin Ladin standing in a small boat spreading what appears to be a standard-sized flag that reads, “Trump Won,” near Geneva, Switzerland, where the two leaders met on Wednesday.

She responded to the initial tweet by saying, “Damn right.”

Bin Ladin, who is a major supporter of the former president, was threatened with arrest by Swiss police for various protest antics over the past few days, along with other people who support Trump. In an interview with Infowars, she questioned whether her chosen home of Switzerland was going to remain free.

She also pointed out that when Vice President Kamala Harris visited Guatemala last week, people there protested her and Biden without being hassled by state security or police.

In a September interview with the New York Post, bin Ladin, whose family spells their last name differently than the al Qaeda founder, warned that if Trump wasn’t elected the U.S. could suffer another 9/11-style terrorist attack.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin, 33, said.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she noted further. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America but western civilization as a whole.”

She went on to note that the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left, and that some of its members do not seem to be appreciative of the U.S. as a whole.

“You do have a situation now in America where you have people like Ilhan Omar who actively hate your country,” bin Ladin said.

“It’s an honor to be able to go and live in the United States and make the most out of all the opportunities,” she told The Post. “If she hates it so much why doesn’t she leave.”

“You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society,” bin Ladin noted further. “In the US it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.”

In a subsequent interview, bin Ladin revealed that her vocal, public support for the former president earned her more condemnation from Americans than her last name.

“As you can imagine, there are a few challenges that come with carrying this name, not least on a personal level, being associated to a man whose values and beliefs are so diametrically opposed to my own,” she told Fox News’s host Tucker Carlson.

“I find it quite interesting that in certain elitist circles I’ve encountered, that I’ve faced so much arrogance and vulgarity for stating my beliefs, my support for the president, and it’s unlike anything I’ve experienced before,” she added.

