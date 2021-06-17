https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/instagram-determines-that-eve-barlows-post-about-antisemitic-violence-in-la-goes-against-their-community-guidelines/

No matter how crazy things get, it’s nice to know that we can apparently always count on regular outbreaks of antisemitic violence.

Let’s head to Los Angeles with Eve Barlow, where it’s evidently not safe to be visibly Jewish on Melrose Avenue:

So this is where we’re at. Talk about progress.

The L.A. Times’ heart doesn’t seem to be broken, though:

Apparently this local news story isn’t newsworthy enough for the L.A. Times to cover anywhere on their front page.

But it’s significant enough to raise red flags at Instagram:

Yes, and that explanation is that antisemitism is the only form of bigotry and hatred that never goes out of style.

Add Instagram to the long list of platforms willing to throw the Jews to the wolves.

