No matter how crazy things get, it’s nice to know that we can apparently always count on regular outbreaks of antisemitic violence.

Let’s head to Los Angeles with Eve Barlow, where it’s evidently not safe to be visibly Jewish on Melrose Avenue:

Today on Melrose Ave, a man punched a visibly Jewish child in the face while he was playing on scooters with his friends. A friend of mine confronted him before he was arrested and another man came to the guy’s defence and said he wanted to kill the boy’s entire Jewish family. — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) June 16, 2021

This is not normal. The regularity of these types of attacks is not normal. In broad daylight. Sharing these images with permission. The boy in the blue shirt was attacked. pic.twitter.com/yz4SXEoz7L — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) June 16, 2021

This man on the bike said he’d kill the Jewish family and then threatened to come after my friend’s family. pic.twitter.com/4sAcNRpGM8 — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) June 16, 2021

So this is where we’re at. Talk about progress.

It’s completely unacceptable. America really keeps heading down this awful path… — Elisheva Black Jewish Mermaid Princess🧜🏾‍♀️👸🏾✡ (@Eli7ChicnSweet) June 16, 2021

The L.A. Times’ heart doesn’t seem to be broken, though:

INSANITY – the @latimes has NOTHING on their landing page about the 12 year old Jewish boy punched in the face by a grown man two nights ago on Melrose. BUT they do have photos of Israeli “ultranationalists” participating in a flag day parade half way around the world. pic.twitter.com/mqapaFlRUF — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 17, 2021

Does the LA Times have no reporters on the ground in LA? https://t.co/fyQC6WXdOT — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) June 17, 2021

Apparently this local news story isn’t newsworthy enough for the L.A. Times to cover anywhere on their front page.

But it’s significant enough to raise red flags at Instagram:

I posted this to @instagram last night and like many posts showcasing antisemitic attacks it was deleted for “violating community guidelines.” What a terrifying time we live in. pic.twitter.com/nODgZruIIj — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) June 16, 2021

Calling out antisemitism should not violate community guidelines. Who the heck runs this community? https://t.co/OL7hBBY1Ag — United With Israel (@UniteWithIsrael) June 16, 2021

Yes, and that explanation is that antisemitism is the only form of bigotry and hatred that never goes out of style.

Incidents showing antisemitic violence are deleted by Instagram, but Bella Hadid is allowed to post antisemitic propaganda with impunity on the platform. https://t.co/s9Wckkcl1r — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 16, 2021

Calls for the genocide of Israel or any other hate speech targeting Jews is ok.. Tweet or Instagram highlighting antisemitism.. that “goes against community guidelines” Know what really goes against community guidelines.. allowing antisemites to beat up Jews #Antisemitism https://t.co/7r6O5ZlSvg — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) June 16, 2021

A lot of Jews fighting back against antisemitism have gotten posts removed for “violating community guidelines” while people who are antisemitic never see their posts and stories removed for being antisemitic. This is terrifying across social media. https://t.co/KzM5rTs0y1 — Danielle Solzman ✡️🕎✡️🎥🎞️🎬 (@DanielleSATM) June 16, 2021

Add Instagram to the long list of platforms willing to throw the Jews to the wolves.

Don’t pretend to be shocked when Jewish lives and life are marginalized and demonized online and on our streets. Wake up America and protect this and all children! https://t.co/iuHgiRrj94 — SimonWiesenthalCntr (@simonwiesenthal) June 16, 2021

