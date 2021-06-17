https://justthenews.com/nation/science/nasas-new-equity-mission-backfires-online-internet-rips-program-critical-space?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

NASA this week started a new program intended to recruit people from more diverse backgrounds but that is also getting tagged on social media and a top military officer as a step toward “critical space theory.”

The program – Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities in NASA Programs, Contracts and Grants – also aims make the space agency more inclusive to religious minorities, people with disabilities and those affected by persistent poverty or inequality.

“NASA is a 21st-century agency with 22nd-century goals. To be successful, it’s critical that NASA takes a comprehensive approach to address the challenges to equity we see today,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

NASA says they will aim to reach “Black, Latino and Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other persons of color” as well as “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) persons.”

While some in the White House praised NASA’s intentions, others like former U.S. Space Force unit Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier told Fox News that the agency’s actions are “potentially even illegally discriminatory.”

“Critical space theory,” one Twitter user wrote to NASA, referring to the highly-debated race theory some schools are teaching students.

Another account said: “The woke mob has arrived at NASA.”

Others complained that NASA should be defunded and that the agency should be focused on excellence instead of inclusivity.

