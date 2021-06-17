https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/17/is-a-tater-tot-a-violation-megyn-kelly-spurs-debate-on-fried-potato-products-as-she-begins-one-year-without-eating-french-fries/

Twitchy favorite Megyn Kelly is giving up french fries for an entire year. . .

I am going one year without eating french fries. It’s a personal test of willpower. Q: is a tater tot a violation? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021

. . .a journey that she started on June 12. . .

Ps I just started on June 12th – not too late to join me! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021

. . .but “WHY”?

WHY. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 17, 2021

Thoughts and prayers, Megyn:

Praying for you, Megyn… that you see the massive error you’re making 😂 — Dan Andros (@DanAndros) June 17, 2021

She says that she’s “weak around these @$&!?€ little fried sticks & must prove to myself that they are not in charge of me”:

Bc I am weak around these @$&!?€ little fried sticks & must prove to myself that they are not in charge of me. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021

And Twitter is divided over whether or not a tater tot counts as a french fry:

I feel that a tot violates the *spirit* of the fry ban if not the letter. Proceed accordingly. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 17, 2021

It’s like giving up wine but drinking champagne:

This is like asking, I vowed to give up wine, but is it still OK to drink champagne? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 17, 2021

CNN’s John Harwood says “no”:

no — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 17, 2021

Maybe she can appeal it to a higher court?

💯. But this would make for a helluva 🥔 court case. @ChefGruel ? I have to find the defendant guilty here 😂 https://t.co/dfQhpoRPT7 — Dave Ross (@drosssports) June 17, 2021

How about fries made in the oven or an air fryer?

Only if they’re from a restaurant/drive thru. If you make them at home in an oven or air fryer they’re not delicious enough to constitute a violation. Game on! — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 17, 2021

This seems like a pretty good metric, TBH:

Yes. Any potato fried in seed oils is a violation — James David Dickson (@downi75) June 17, 2021

That’s terrible news — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021

But that leaves out hash browns, too:

Yes. As are hash browns, curly fries and waffle fries. — M͓̽annyM͓̽ (@mmamakas) June 17, 2021

Omg hash browns – I hadn’t been considered that. Sad moment — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021

Time to surrender?

But they are in charge of us. Surrender! — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 17, 2021

But there is a loophole!

I give up french fries every year for lent and struggle with this same question. What I discovered is that onion rings don’t count. https://t.co/h0ChRQsk1G — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) June 17, 2021

Good luck, Megyn!

***

