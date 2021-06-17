https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/17/is-a-tater-tot-a-violation-megyn-kelly-spurs-debate-on-fried-potato-products-as-she-begins-one-year-without-eating-french-fries/
Twitchy favorite Megyn Kelly is giving up french fries for an entire year. . .
I am going one year without eating french fries. It’s a personal test of willpower. Q: is a tater tot a violation?
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021
. . .a journey that she started on June 12. . .
Ps I just started on June 12th – not too late to join me!
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021
. . .but “WHY”?
WHY.
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 17, 2021
Thoughts and prayers, Megyn:
Praying for you, Megyn… that you see the massive error you’re making 😂
— Dan Andros (@DanAndros) June 17, 2021
She says that she’s “weak around these @$&!?€ little fried sticks & must prove to myself that they are not in charge of me”:
Bc I am weak around these @$&!?€ little fried sticks & must prove to myself that they are not in charge of me.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021
And Twitter is divided over whether or not a tater tot counts as a french fry:
I feel that a tot violates the *spirit* of the fry ban if not the letter. Proceed accordingly.
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 17, 2021
It’s like giving up wine but drinking champagne:
This is like asking, I vowed to give up wine, but is it still OK to drink champagne?
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 17, 2021
CNN’s John Harwood says “no”:
no
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 17, 2021
Maybe she can appeal it to a higher court?
💯. But this would make for a helluva 🥔 court case. @ChefGruel ? I have to find the defendant guilty here 😂 https://t.co/dfQhpoRPT7
— Dave Ross (@drosssports) June 17, 2021
How about fries made in the oven or an air fryer?
Only if they’re from a restaurant/drive thru.
If you make them at home in an oven or air fryer they’re not delicious enough to constitute a violation. Game on!
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 17, 2021
This seems like a pretty good metric, TBH:
Yes. Any potato fried in seed oils is a violation
— James David Dickson (@downi75) June 17, 2021
That’s terrible news
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021
But that leaves out hash browns, too:
Yes. As are hash browns, curly fries and waffle fries.
— M͓̽annyM͓̽ (@mmamakas) June 17, 2021
Omg hash browns – I hadn’t been considered that. Sad moment
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 17, 2021
Time to surrender?
But they are in charge of us. Surrender!
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 17, 2021
But there is a loophole!
I give up french fries every year for lent and struggle with this same question.
What I discovered is that onion rings don’t count. https://t.co/h0ChRQsk1G
— Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) June 17, 2021
Good luck, Megyn!
