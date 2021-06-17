https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/is-that-hair-gel-cnn-ventures-into-the-adult-entertainment-business-with-journo-jeff-zelenys-analysis-of-joe-bidens-eurotrip/

Yesterday, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny couldn’t help but note that Joe Biden’s aides don’t seem to be comfortable with the president just answering questions:

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny: We haven’t seen Biden answer questions “without his aides screaming at him to stop” pic.twitter.com/spQobCFlW1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2021

Little did we know that in Zeleny’s mind, that’s evidently a sign of Joe Biden’s dignified strength:

Joe Biden carried himself with a seasoned air of confidence that new presidents seldom possess. The Biden doctrine will be tested in the months ahead as the relationship he’s crafting with Putin and other leaders develops. @Kevinliptakcnn & I report: https://t.co/jmh0mkR4tM — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) June 17, 2021

Yes, let’s read Zeleny and Liptak’s “report”:

Traveling across Europe for the past week, Biden found his reputation as a foreign policy wiseman preceded him — even at Windsor Castle, whose occupant has met her share of world leaders. It was evident at nearly every stop along the way that after five months focused almost exclusively on pressing domestic concerns, Biden was at last in his comfort zone. He carried himself with a seasoned air of confidence that new presidents seldom possess, a fluidity on the world stage that was among his biggest calling cards in his race for the White House. “I know we make foreign policy out to be this great, great skill, and somehow it’s sort of like a secret code,” Biden said. “All foreign policy is an extension of personal relationships. It’s the way human nature functions.”

Yet his premise will be tested in the coming months of his presidency as the Biden doctrine comes into sharper view and the relationship he’s crafting with Putin and other world leaders develops. His decision to open a dialogue with his Russian adversary will be subjected to considerable scrutiny, the outcome of which will help shape his presidency.

The good news for Joe Biden is that “considerable scrutiny” on CNN’s part apparently looks like what you’ve just finished reading, which means he’s got nothing to worry about from the Facts First™ network.

Jeff — Oubai Shahbandar (@OS26) June 17, 2021

Maybe Zeleny and CNN are just trying to help Joe Biden reduce his risk of prostate cancer.

GP Media doesn’t even bother to wipe off their faces after fellating Biden anymore, do they? https://t.co/mjRnDeOnQw — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 17, 2021

Is that…..hair gel? — the camopapa who laughs … (@camopapa0410) June 17, 2021

Reading porn this early in the morning is usually not my thing. — PedantryPolice (@PedantryPolice) June 17, 2021

Joe Biden unjustifiably berates and shakes his finger at one of their own reporters in front of the world, and this is how CNN responds.

These people are sick. Like, this is a sickness.

This is embarrassing for you — Ron Begala Swanson (@ckc12_rb) June 17, 2021

Is this state media? — Fatino American (@CarlosM71827808) June 17, 2021

You could certainly be forgiven for thinking so.

CNN and MSNBC are exactly the same: both liberal propaganda outlets that exist to lionize the Democratic Party and its leaders and undermine the GOP and the right. That’s not a crime. It’s their right to do that. It’s just good for that to be known, like for consumer clarity. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 17, 2021

Well, they’ve made it abundantly clear. No doubt about that.

