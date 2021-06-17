https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/is-that-hair-gel-cnn-ventures-into-the-adult-entertainment-business-with-journo-jeff-zelenys-analysis-of-joe-bidens-eurotrip/

Yesterday, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny couldn’t help but note that Joe Biden’s aides don’t seem to be comfortable with the president just answering questions:

Little did we know that in Zeleny’s mind, that’s evidently a sign of Joe Biden’s dignified strength:

Yes, let’s read Zeleny and Liptak’s “report”:

Traveling across Europe for the past week, Biden found his reputation as a foreign policy wiseman preceded him — even at Windsor Castle, whose occupant has met her share of world leaders.

It was evident at nearly every stop along the way that after five months focused almost exclusively on pressing domestic concerns, Biden was at last in his comfort zone. He carried himself with a seasoned air of confidence that new presidents seldom possess, a fluidity on the world stage that was among his biggest calling cards in his race for the White House.

“I know we make foreign policy out to be this great, great skill, and somehow it’s sort of like a secret code,” Biden said. “All foreign policy is an extension of personal relationships. It’s the way human nature functions.”

Yet his premise will be tested in the coming months of his presidency as the Biden doctrine comes into sharper view and the relationship he’s crafting with Putin and other world leaders develops. His decision to open a dialogue with his Russian adversary will be subjected to considerable scrutiny, the outcome of which will help shape his presidency.

The good news for Joe Biden is that “considerable scrutiny” on CNN’s part apparently looks like what you’ve just finished reading, which means he’s got nothing to worry about from the Facts First™ network.

Maybe Zeleny and CNN are just trying to help Joe Biden reduce his risk of prostate cancer.

Joe Biden unjustifiably berates and shakes his finger at one of their own reporters in front of the world, and this is how CNN responds.

These people are sick. Like, this is a sickness.

You could certainly be forgiven for thinking so.

Well, they’ve made it abundantly clear. No doubt about that.

