Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will visit “our nation’s decimated southern border” in the midst of the Biden administration’s ongoing border crisis. How did the current “border czar” allow herself to get lapped by the previous president?

On “The News and Why it Matters” Wednesday, Sara Gonzales was joined by fellow BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer and former sports reporter Jill Savage to discuss Trump’s planned visit to the southern border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on June 30, and why Vice President Kamala Harris, whom President Biden personally tasked with addressing the border crisis, has failed to visit the area despite increasing pressure.

“The Biden administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S. history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S. history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone,” Trump said in a statement.

“Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the wreckage they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and ICE heroes risking their lives to defend our Nation at a time when the White House is doing everything it can to make their job totally impossible,” he added. “What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave and willful dereliction of duty.”

