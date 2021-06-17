https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/17/jen-psaki-tells-us-rubes-not-to-believe-our-lying-eyes-because-the-facts-say-that-joe-biden-has-given-america-a-booming-economy/

The White House couldn’t wait to share America’s “Progress On Unemployment Under The Biden-Harris Administration”:

New unemployment numbers: while weekly data can be volatile, the four-week average for initial unemployment claims declined yet again – and is now below 400,000 for the first time since March 2020. Thanks to President Biden’s economic plan – Americans are getting back to work. pic.twitter.com/VKpFJqj9v2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2021

Now, many Americans may not feel like we’re making much progress economically speaking, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is here to disabuse them of their stupid notions:

The last time the economy was growing this fast, Republicans were telling us it was “Morning in America.” Facts are facts—economic growth is up, unemployment is down. thanks @POTUS https://t.co/JOCUszJGkw — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) June 17, 2021

“Facts are facts.” They certainly are.

And the real facts fly in the face of the Biden administration’s narrative.

White House promoting the four week average numbers rather than the alarming spike in the weekly numbers that came out today https://t.co/uvZU4ZZtE5 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 17, 2021

This is a lot like that time Jen Psaki told Americans that gas is cheaper “in real terms” than it used to be, despite the fact that Americans are paying a lot more for gas in real terms.

Apparently to Jen Psaki, “real terms” means “leaving out a lot of relevant information.”

Everyone is working because the unemployment is being cut off in diff states… stop acting like you did something… — Nuggs (@ayonuggs) June 17, 2021

Unemployment claims fall as people leave the workforce and as benefits expire. It’s a stupid statistic. https://t.co/m2o7gTIb09 — Neil Roberts (@pottedmeat) June 17, 2021

To be fair, the White House is counting on all of us to be stupid.

Funny where you chose to start and end this graph… https://t.co/UWpJiuMV2K — Cultural Revue (@CulturalRevue) June 17, 2021

It’s a clever little trick, we must admit:

lol what pic.twitter.com/3wHGj6kCXc — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 17, 2021

Just look at all that economic growth!

Very nice cherry picking of data as usual to show Biden in a favorable light, using new unemployment filings rather than total unemployment. Will there ever be a day that the White House chooses and displays any data in an objective, unbiased manner. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) June 17, 2021

*New unemployment filings through June 12.

And this White House will not be displaying any data in an objective, unbiased manner in the near or distant future.

This is like purposely torching your lawn and then celebrating the first new blade of grass. https://t.co/HWD1iEqSqE — Super Journalist (Ret) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 17, 2021

Narrator: No one of course actually believed this. But Jen did get high marks on style from Baghdad Bob. 🤨 #OfficialDisinformation https://t.co/2zTcXjJuE6 pic.twitter.com/RAQKlqaHc1 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) June 17, 2021

Imagine being a “journalist” who swooned at this liar. https://t.co/p0KVXOl98K — RBe (@RBPundit) June 17, 2021

We imagine they’re still swooning.

