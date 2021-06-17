https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-stelter-cnn-mothereffer

Podcast behemoth Joe Rogan crushed the mainstream news media during his podcast show and took particular aim at CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Rogan was speaking with progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski when he went on a tirade against a CNN panel for complaining that some YouTube personalities have more views than CNN.

“They didn’t even understand the way they were describing it,” Rogan said.

“They were describing it as if they’re entitled to viewers. They were saying, ‘There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show,'” he explained.

“This is because the market has spoken and your show’s f***in’ terrible. Well, Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings,” he added. “Same with Don Lemon’s. It’s the same thing. Everybody knows they’re not real. They’re not real humans.”

Rogan went on to bash Stelter for his fawning question to Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.

“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary saying, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherf***er, you’re supposed to be a journalist!” Rogan said.

“And they wonder why they get no views,” Kulinski replied.

“But it’s not even that,” Rogan responded. “They’re obviously being told a certain amount of what to do.”

In another segment of the show, Rogan ripped into media coverage that implied Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin was afraid of President Joe Biden at their meeting earlier in the week.

Rogan also angered many on the left on Tuesday when he criticized supporters of the “Defund the Police” movement as out-of-touch utopian dreamers.

“It’s a lot of people that don’t understand violence that think that’s OK, and they have this utopian idea,” he said.

