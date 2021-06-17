https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-biden-harris-sign-bill-making-june-19th-or-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday/

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both signed legislation Thursday officially making June 19th, or Juneteenth, a federally recognized holiday.

“Juneteenth represents not only the end of slavery in America… but the ongoing work to bring true equity and racial justice into American society,” said Biden.

BIDEN: “Juneteenth represents not only the end of slavery in America… but the ongoing work to bring true equity and racial justice into American society.” pic.twitter.com/ab0shgVPjw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris: “Juneteenth has been known by many names: Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, Liberation Day, Emancipation Day. And today: a national holiday.” pic.twitter.com/YTsa6zVUcL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 17, 2021

“Juneteenth has been known by many names: Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, Liberation Day, Emancipation Day. And today: a national holiday,” added the Vice President.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19th, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas finally learned they had been freed following the conclusion of the American Civil War and the Union’s victory over the Confederacy.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

