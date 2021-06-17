https://noqreport.com/2021/06/17/karlyn-borysenko-dismantling-critical-race-theory/

We are joined by Karlyn Borysenko to dismantle the theory of critical race and all the damage that it has caused this nation. The founder of BLM finds her self distanced from the movement, and COVID was leaked from a lab… Big Surprise. There is something weird about trying to wokify the military and also dismantle the police structure.

Critical Race Theory has been sneaking its way into our schools and even within the workplace. Dr Karlyn is the one who actually exposed the Coca-cola CRT training for their employees, and has also been on the frontlines working with state legislators to draft bills that will ban Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools.

This is one of those fights that is worth taking a stand on. Embracing this depraved worldview will teach an entire population to look at the world through the lens of race, looking for racism in every area of life. Whether you are dealing with the concept of systemic racism of white privilege, it’s important to understand how to combat these ideologies.

Make sure you follow Dr Karlyn Borysenko for more information on how we can combat Critical Race Theory. Her website is DrKarlyn.com, and you can follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/DrKarlynB.

