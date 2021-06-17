https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-pleads-guilty-to-using-50-gift-card-to-solicit-videos-of-a-9-year-old-girl-being-sexually-abused

An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to using a $50 gift card in order to solicit videos of a 9-year-old girl being sexually abused, authorities announced Wednesday.

What are the details?

As highlighted by The Daily Caller, 26-year-old Cody Dillon Hogan of Leachville, Arkansas, reportedly met with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as the guardian of a fictional 9-year-old girl.

The Department of Justice stated that Hogan sent the agent a photo of his genitalia and requested “naughty” pictures of the “child” in question. He then sent a $50 gift card as payment for video of the child being sexually abused.

“Over the following several weeks, Hogan tried to solicit the agent to send videos of the ‘child’ being molested and even informed the agent of various methods of sending the video,” the Daily Caller reported.

During one exchange with the unnamed agent, Hogan reportedly said, “After I see this video there could be all kinds of money and requests coming your way lol.”

After communicating over a period of months, authorities raided his home and arrested him. He was charged with using the internet to solicit and pay an individual to molest a 9-year-old child and to creating a video recording depicting this sexual abuse

“Hogan admitted in an interview with agents he tried to solicit the videos and that he had been successful in soliciting pornographic photos of other children between the ages of 4 and 8 years old, authorities said,” the outlet noted.

What did the authorities find?

Authorities said that they discovered at least 20 and as many as 30 videos on his phone featuring children who were “engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

“A search of Hogan’s cellphone and his homemade computer revealed that these devices contained hundreds of videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of young children, including sadistic and masochistic conduct,” a release from the DOJ read.

Hogan faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years if convicted on the charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

