Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will introduce legislation that would abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Georgia Republican made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

“I’m introducing legislation to Eliminate the ATF to protect ALL gun owners across this country from a tyrannical, power-hungry group of bureaucrats whose goal is to destroy our Second Amendment rights,” she writes.

Greene argues that the nomination of David Chipman as President Biden’s director for the bureau is “a clear indication that the ATF’s war on gun owners is about to crank up.”

And she wants to shut it down before they get a chance.

Joe Biden’s nomination of gun-grabber David Chipman, who wants to ban the most popular self-defense and hunting rifle in America owned by millions of American patriots, is a clear indication that the ATF’s war on gun owners is about to crank up. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 17, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Abolish The ATF

The Daily Caller reports that the Marjorie Taylor Greene bill designed to abolish the ATF, if signed into law, would eliminate the bureau six months after the date of enactment, transferring alcohol, tobacco, and other regulatory functions to the FBI.

Joining Greene as co-sponsors of the legislation are Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

2. I’m introducing legislation to Eliminate the ATF to protect ALL gun owners across this country from a tyrannical, power hungry group of bureaucrats whose goal is to destroy our Second Amendment rights. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 17, 2021

Earlier in 2021, Greene introduced the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) which was designed to eliminate federal funding for gun control.

“Our God-given right to protect our country, ourselves, and our families shouldn’t be up for debate. I’m proud to introduce this legislation … that will defund the enforcement of tyrannical gun control laws,” she said at the time.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a 92 percent rating with the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the Gun Owners of America.

NEWS: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is seeking support for a resolution calling for ATF to be abolished: It seeks to “remove firearm restrictions on lawful gun owners, and provide funds to surviving families of border patrol agents killed as a result of Operation Fast and Furious” pic.twitter.com/bG0aB3DoFD — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 17, 2021

Biden’s ATF Nominee David Chipman

Chipman, Biden’s nominee for Director of the ATF, had a disastrous Senate appearance last month, struggling to define an ‘assault weapon’ and saying he supports a ban on AR-15s.

“With respect to the AR-15, I support a ban as has been presented in a senate bill and supported by the president,” Chipman told Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) at the time.

Sen. Ted Cruz gets Joe Biden’s ATF Director nominee David Chipman to admit that he wants to BAN the AR-15, the most popular rifle in America. pic.twitter.com/WfYmkmjLtS — Easterndmondbk (@Easterndmondbk) May 27, 2021

Chipman has, in the past, advocated for the necessity to limit “high-capacity” magazines saying anything approaching 100-round magazines is “not normal.”

Writing in an op-ed for The Roanoke Times, Chipman argued in favor of a “well-regulated” Second Amendment.

Today, the Senate is moving forward with radical gun-grabber David Chipman to lead the Joe Biden’s ATF. The war on gun owners and the Second Amendment MUST END! That’s why I’m introducing legislation to #EliminateTheATF.https://t.co/XrQ08jn3BQ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 17, 2021

Speaking to the Daily Caller, Greene asserted that Chipman wants “to ban, confiscate and destroy the most popular self-defense and hunting rifle in America owned by millions of American patriots.”

Michael J. Sullivan, the former director of the ATF, said Chipman would compromise the bureau’s mission but did call it a “vital” agency.

“The hard-working patriots who staff this vital law enforcement and regulatory agency deserve, and the public served by ATF needs, a less politically biased and more mission-focused director than the nominee,” Sullivan writes.

According to the New York Times, Chipman is likely to be confirmed in the eyes of the White House as they believe he has just enough votes “to overcome near-unanimous opposition by Republicans.”

