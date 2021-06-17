https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mark-and-patricia-mccloskey-plead-guilty-to-misdemeanors-agree-to-give-up-weapons/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, Thursday, and agreed to turn over their personal weapons to St. Louis authorities. Local news reports that the pair, who were originally charged with felonies, inked the plea deal with prosecutors earlier this month despite previously pleading not guilty. A judge approved the plea deal today.

“Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a count of fourth-degree assault, which was filed in court Thursday and is a Class C misdemeanor. He was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence — both felony charges,” a St. Louis NBC affiliate reported Thursday afternoon.

“Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, which is a Class A misdemeanor charge that was filed last month when a count of tampering with physical evidence was removed. She also was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence,” the outlet noted.

Mark McCloskey has been ordered to pay $750 in fines, and Patricia McCloskey has been ordered to pay $2,000 in fines and $10 to the St. Louis crime victims fund. The pair were also ordered to turn over the two weapons they were pictured holding in a confrontation that went viral last year.

Continue reading…