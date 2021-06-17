https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/17/media-takes-a-break-from-reporting-that-putin-spreads-lies-to-point-out-that-hes-declared-biden-to-be-of-sound-mind/

Many of the same people who have spent the last few years pointing out that Vladimir Putin does nothing but spread propaganda and disinformation are now, oddly enough, citing what the Russian president said about President Biden as some sort of “take that” to Republicans:

Putin says Biden is of ‘sound mind,’ walking back on Russian disinformation about the president’s mental acuity https://t.co/RWkQm4PlNT via @businessinsider — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) June 17, 2021

Putin on the narrative portrayed (esp by Russian state media like RT, and some in the US), questioning Biden’s mental health “has nothing to do with reality. He had no jet lag, was cheerful, we spoke eye to eye 2+ hrs. He’s completely of sound mind and should be taken seriously.” https://t.co/TWfsScGSQj — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) June 17, 2021

Clearly U.S. journalists aren’t going to question Putin’s veracity on that one:

So…..ummmmm…….we are to blindly trust Putin now? I mean, this great turn by the American media is breathtaking. As soon as Putin compliments Biden, we are to trust Putin completely. Wow. https://t.co/vuF40gD58p — Jake (@UCCowboy) June 17, 2021

If they say that Putin spreads lies, how can the media be so sure which claim contains the disinformation?

Hey everyone We trust Putin again 👍 https://t.co/AZR4VnSHGN — SoCal MFG (@cynicpolitic) June 17, 2021

Media: It’s okay to trust Putin now! https://t.co/JN7ieMwK8H — The Unmasked Avenger! (@Crapplefratz) June 17, 2021

It’s worth keeping something in mind:

putin said this after biden lifted sanctions on the nord stream 2, fyi https://t.co/5JVp2HQOlQ — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 17, 2021

“Biden is of sound mind, he gave my friends pipeline” — Ye Manou (@yemanouspeak) June 17, 2021

Yeah, that might have something to do with Putin expressing a positive opinion of Biden. Now let’s ask Keystone XL workers who lost their jobs what they think.

