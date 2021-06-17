https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/17/media-takes-a-break-from-reporting-that-putin-spreads-lies-to-point-out-that-hes-declared-biden-to-be-of-sound-mind/

Many of the same people who have spent the last few years pointing out that Vladimir Putin does nothing but spread propaganda and disinformation are now, oddly enough, citing what the Russian president said about President Biden as some sort of “take that” to Republicans:

Clearly U.S. journalists aren’t going to question Putin’s veracity on that one:

If they say that Putin spreads lies, how can the media be so sure which claim contains the disinformation?

It’s worth keeping something in mind:

Yeah, that might have something to do with Putin expressing a positive opinion of Biden. Now let’s ask Keystone XL workers who lost their jobs what they think.

