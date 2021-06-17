https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/energy/558909-michael-jordan-catches-dolphin-in-34-million-fishing

On his 80-foot Viking Yacht named “Catch 23,” NBA legend Michael Jordan caught a 25-pound fish that landed him in the leading Dolphin Category in a $4.5 million tournament — to be clear, he caught a dolphinfish, also known as mahi mahi, not the mammal dolphin.

For the second time, Jordan participated in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City. On his first day, he reeled in the dolphinfish, Insider reported.

Jordan’s boat is one of 270 competing in this year’s 63rd annual competition, compared to 204 boats in 2020.

This year’s prize is $3.4 million.

Last year, Jordan had the fourth-biggest catch, a 422-pound blue marlin, which is impressive considering the typical weight of that particular fish is between 200 and 400 pounds, according to National Geographic.

On Monday, the top score on the Big Rock leaderboard was a marlin that weighed nearly 450 pounds, WRAL North Carolina reported.

As exciting as an NBA Hall of Famer catching a dolphinfish at a marlin fishing competition may sound, it was not the appropriate species for the competition and did not count.

Jordan and his eight crew members released the dolphinfish back into the water.

The competition ends this following Saturday, giving Jordan and crew ample time to come back.

