Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the state will be ending all COVID-19 restrictions in the state starting Tuesday, June 22.

Whitmer announced the decision Tuesday, citing the rising number of vaccinated residents in the state and decreased positivity rates, according to The Hill.

“It’s a day we’ve all been looking forward to. I’m happy to announce the end of all epidemic orders on gathering & masking,” Whitmer tweeted Thursday. “Thanks to those who rolled up their sleeves to get the safe & effective vaccines, cases have plummeted & we’re able to make these changes ahead of schedule.”

The governor said that all indoor and outdoor restrictions would be over, allowing for 100% capacity and an end to mandatory mask mandates.

Whitmer tweeted that “now, our top priority is utilizing federal relief funding in a smart, sustainable way as we put Michigan back to work & jumpstart our economy.”

Also ending on June 22 are mandatory testing and entry restrictions for juvenile justice facilities and the mandatory testing for Michigan Department of Health staff members.

So far this month, June, over 4.7 million eligible Michigan adults have received a vaccination, equal to about 55% of residents.

