Fake news networks like CNN and MSNBC are hemorrhaging viewers and we are here for it!

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace has lost 80% of her audience since Biden was installed in January of this year.

Wallace’s 4 PM show Deadline: White House has pretty much collapsed according to analysis by Nielsen Media Research.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

Few cable hosts have suffered more from President Donald Trump leaving office than MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. According to analytics provided by Nielsen Media Research, Wallace’s 4 p.m. show Deadline: White House has seen a nearly 80 percent drop in viewership since January 2021 in the critical 25-54 demographic. At the end of May, just 147,000 non-geriatrics above the age of 25 tuned into her two-hour MSNBC program per day. Although Wallace has worked hard to channel her previous experience as a White House press secretary into her role as an unofficial spokesperson for the Democratic Party, the results have been abysmal with a Democrat in the White House. Her total viewership in the month of May is less than half of her total viewership in January.

CNN’s ratings have plunged since Trump left office.

The fake news network has lost 67% of its viewers since January when Trump departed the White House.

Fox News lost 12% of its viewers since January and 15% of viewers between ages 25-54.

