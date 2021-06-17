https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/17/marjorie-taylor-greene-republicans-bill-abolish-atf/

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will introduce legislation Thursday morning that would abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) if signed into law.

The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation, titled the “Brian A. Terry Memorial Eliminate the ATF Act.”

The bill was named after Marine and Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry, who was killed in a gunfight after a group of armed men attempted to rob smugglers who were transporting drugs from Mexico to the U.S.

Terry was part of a high-ranking Border Patrol unit and was participating in operation “Fast and Furious,” which allowed federal agents to let known criminals buy weapons in order to track the purchases to other criminal organizations.

The legislation’s cosponsors include South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman, Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. (RELATED: ‘Unhinged From Reality’: Tucker Carlson Blasts Biden’s ATF Nominee As ‘Conspiracy Nut’)

Here Is What The Legislation Would Do According To Greene’s Office:

Repeals all ATF regulations and guidance after August 1, 2020, to the date of enactment; rescinds hiring authority for the Bureau, and abolishes the Bureau 6 months after the date of enactment.

Alcohol, Tobacco, and other regulatory functions are transferred back to the FBI.

Requires that the Bureau publish an itemized list on their website of all confiscated firearms and ammunition possessed by the Bureau, which must be sold to Federal Firearms Licensed (FFL) dealers via public auction before the Bureau closes.

Proceeds from the auction are placed into a fund for the families of border patrol officers killed in the line of duty as a result of Operation Fast and Furious (i.e. after December 1, 2009), providing grants up to $150,000 per family affected.

Any remaining funds not used by 2032 will be re-directed to a program awarding states grant funds to establish firearm safety programs.

“Joe Biden and the radical, anti-gun Democrats want to unleash the ATF on law-abiding gun owners across America, attacking our God-given Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The ATF’s ongoing, unconstitutional attacks on the Second Amendment must end,” Greene told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: 21 States Send Letter Opposing Biden’s ‘Radical’ ATF Nominee To Senate Leaders)

“12 years ago, under the direction of hate America leftist Eric Holder, the ATF smuggled firearms to Mexican drug cartels (Operation Fast & Furious) who then used those firearms to kill American hero Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. This can NEVER be allowed to happen again. Joe Biden’s nomination of gun-grabber David Chipman, who wants to ban, confiscate and destroy the most popular self-defense and hunting rifle in America owned by millions of American patriots, is a clear indication that the ATF’s war on gun owners is just beginning and is about to crank up,” she continued.

“I’m introducing this legislation to Eliminate the ATF to protect ALL gun owners across this country from a tyrannical, power hungry group of bureaucrats who’s goal is to destroy our Second Amendment rights,” Greene added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Call On Biden’s ATF Director Nominee To Investigate Hunter Biden For Potential Felony)

Aaron Dorr, the Executive Director of the American Firearms Association defended Greene’s legislation to the Daily Caller, saying that eliminating the ATF is long overdue.

“The ATF has been a scandal-ridden disaster long before operation Fast and Furious became front page news. These days, they exist solely to attack the Second Amendment and the tens of millions of proud gun owners who fight to defend it. It’s high time this agency was eliminated, before they can do even more damage to freedom,” Dorr said.

Greene plans on introducing the legislation on the House floor later Thursday morning.

