They’re Democrats, so of course, they have a list of things they want to ban. We can’t believe any of the New York City mayoral candidates didn’t say AR-15s. The spirit of Michael Bloomberg lives on, with sugary drinks making the cut. Here’s what some of them told the New York Post’s Sam Raskin what they’d ban if they were mayor:

What would you ban?

Wiley: Sugary drinks

Donovan: food deserts, neighborhoods with no parks

Morales: ban bodegas without fresh fruits

Yang: ATVs

Adams: Schools not having farms/ gardens on rooftops

Garcia: Corn syrup

Stringer: School lunch junk food

McGuire: Health-care deserts https://t.co/SM1kPFYcYB — Sam Raskin (@samraskinz) June 17, 2021

Andrew Yang would ban ATVs?

Ahem…aren’t ATVs already banned? Oh Andrew… (I mean…get rid of them please, but I’m pretty sure that’s already on the books.) — John – staying inside OR masking up (@Noms_e_caffe) June 17, 2021

ATVs?! Where does Yang think he’s running? — Jessie defund police fund abortions Losch💚🇺🇾🌱 (@JessieLosch) June 17, 2021

ATVs already are banned in NYC. They are not allowed to be driven on the city’s streets. — Steve Kastenbaum (@SKastenbaum) June 17, 2021

I do not remember seeing ATVs on Manhattan streets. Did something change during the pandemic?! — Caroline Fan 范愷苓 #StopAAPIHate (@carolinefan) June 17, 2021

ATV’s are illegal. So it’s an enforcement problem. The rest of the answers are terrible at best. — allyson (@originalallyg) June 17, 2021

Does that ATV ban include the Shriners in go carts during Macy’s Parade? Cuz i love those suckers👹 — cordwainer jones (@unicogordito) June 17, 2021

Great question to reveal how authoritarian each candidate is. Anyone respecting freedom and limited government would reject the premise of the question. — OG Feel The #Inflation (@OGblockchain) June 17, 2021

Great point.

I would ban politicians who want to BAN things — DennisDee (@DennisD35811908) June 17, 2021

Everyone of them swung and missed. The correct answer is: All softball questions that do not interrogate a candidate’s policy positions and thereby contribute to the body of knowledge necessary for an electorate to make an informed choice. — jay hoffman (@j_a_hoffman) June 17, 2021

These are all government created failures that won’t be solved with more government. — NYC Libertarian 🦔🗽 (@LibertariaNYC) June 17, 2021

If you make it too expensive for poor people to live in your city then there’s no poor people 😎 — Simp Sigma Tyrannis (@HubrisKarate) June 17, 2021

These candidates are AWFUL!! I wouldn’t vote for any of them. And some are starting to scare me. pic.twitter.com/Ohp96zBCIO — OHSportsgirl (@OHSportsGirl) June 17, 2021

Wait, these are real responses? — Ed Fitzcarraldo (@EdFitzcarraldo) June 17, 2021

Does Morales really think the city should tell corner store owners what foods they have to stock? — Boerum Hill Neighbors (@boerumhillnbrs) June 17, 2021

How do you ban a food desert, healthcare desert, or schools not having farms on the roof? — CJD (@CJD_esq) June 17, 2021

What if your school has a slanty roof?

how to stay on message pic.twitter.com/AwlJXsXi2j — a lefferts gardens of the mind (@UrbaneUrban) June 17, 2021

I’m imagining a school with a small roof full of equipment putting up a 2x2ft planter and spending $2 million to childproof it — Dan Fischer (@FischermanDan) June 17, 2021

I like @mayawiley but banning sugary drinks? Was a dumb idea under Mike Bloomberg and it’s a dumb idea now. — Daniel Scott (@DanielScott1011) June 17, 2021

Not one said they’d ban crime. Sad. — Based Nixon (@RedpepperJohnny) June 17, 2021

New York is screwed. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) June 17, 2021

Those are all terrible answers, which makes sense because they’re all terrible candidates.

