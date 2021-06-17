https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/17/new-york-city-mayoral-candidate-would-ban-schools-not-having-farms-gardens-on-rooftops/

They’re Democrats, so of course, they have a list of things they want to ban. We can’t believe any of the New York City mayoral candidates didn’t say AR-15s. The spirit of Michael Bloomberg lives on, with sugary drinks making the cut. Here’s what some of them told the New York Post’s Sam Raskin what they’d ban if they were mayor:

Andrew Yang would ban ATVs?

Great point.

What if your school has a slanty roof?

Those are all terrible answers, which makes sense because they’re all terrible candidates.

