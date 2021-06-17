https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/17/newark-unveils-700-lb-bronze-statue-of-george-floyd-in-front-of-city-hall-jason-whitlock-weighs-in/

We’re honestly not sure what connection George Floyd had to Newark, New Jersey; we know he was killed in Minneapolis. And while Minneapolis has “George Floyd Square,” Newark has a 700 lb. bronze statue of Floyd sitting on a park bench. President Biden visited with Floyd’s family on the anniversary of his death, but he wasn’t present for the unveiling.

‘Larger than life’ George Floyd statue unveiled in N.J.’s largest city (PHOTOS) https://t.co/3FGnKzEgY0 — City of Newark (@CityofNewarkNJ) June 17, 2021

America’s wrongs are being righted: statues of Confederates have been pulled down, moved inside, or covered with tarps and now a statue of Floyd has gone up. Filmmaker Leon Pickney commissioned the statue, which was donated to the city, so no, Newark didn’t pay for it. Floyd was immortalized sitting on a park bench because “the world needed a peaceful George,” according to the sculptor.

BlazeTV’s Jason Whitlock is thrilled:

Juneteenth national holiday and George Floyd statue in Newark. What a day to be alive. These 2 symbols of hope are just what we need. Who needs kids raised in nuclear families when we have holidays and statues? Holidays and statues are what create nuclear families! — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 17, 2021

Have we mentioned that the Black Lives Matter manifesto calls for the “disruption” of the nuclear family?

Who would have thought the nuclear family would have been considered such a threat in 2021… — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmons) June 17, 2021

I sense sarcasm in this tweet — J Cunningham 💻 (@swamperJmc345) June 17, 2021

Not where I thought you were going with that one 👍 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2021

So we can finally get rid of all those confederate statues and ban Independence Day! Phew it’s been a long time coming — moon cake candy flipping (@br0k3nhalos) June 17, 2021

“Holidays and statues are what create nuclear families.” American family values and traditional marriage is what creates nuclear families. — Jay (@NoCo_Living) June 17, 2021

Joe Biden and his 94 crime bill destroyed the nuclear family. — rawb (@trollinnonstop1) June 17, 2021

That statue in the future will be a reminder of culture run amok. Leave it standing and for good reason. — George Dang 🗣 (@setups) June 17, 2021

Wait….I thought statues were cancelled? — RG (@RLG0806) June 17, 2021

The George Floyd statue thing is outrageous and says a whole lot about the loss of values in this country Juneteenth is a good idea — Davey Jones (@titusxpullo) June 17, 2021

I think it’s great that we’re celebrating the day the Republicans freed the last of the Democrat’s slaves. — russingram (@russingram) June 17, 2021

A criminal gets a statue…smdh pic.twitter.com/x4FmWrX5SY — TrueNewsIsHere (@TrueNewsIsHere7) June 17, 2021

It’s so insulting on so many levels. His victims deserve respect. — Thankful4USA (@Thankful4Usa) June 17, 2021

Is the statue made of Fentanyl — Banter (@BanterByethen) June 17, 2021

It’s so sad. We know exactly why these communities struggle, yet we do nothing but put cheap paint over a busted house and pretend that the house is fixed. — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) June 17, 2021

Seriously a statue for this is guy, shows where the priorities are in this country. — Paul Duhig (@hookedonbruce) June 17, 2021

I love the fired up Whitlock — Shawn Fedinatz (@sfed11) June 17, 2021

New Jersey immortalizing George Floyd with a statue is so disgraceful to the men and women who ACTUALLY contributed to betterment and progress of our society. — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) June 17, 2021

I want Tubman on the $20. Not George Floyd Statues. — Black Beth Dutton 🥃 (@Oh_Katie_Babie) June 17, 2021

And Minneapolis thought a mural would be sufficient.

