If you turn the other cheek to Xi Jinping, he’ll stab you in the neck.

To get answers about the virus, Pres. Biden has to enlist the support of the UK, Canada, Australia, maybe New Zealand, India, Japan, South Korea and EU and together go to Xi publicly, and not ask—but demand. pic.twitter.com/hmUV9xo8Rq

— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 17, 2021