https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/north-koreas-kim-vows-be-ready-dialogue-and-confrontation-us?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

North Korea ruler Kim Jong Un is ready for “dialogue” and “confrontation” with President Biden after having analyzed Biden’s policies toward his country, state-run media said Friday.

The Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean state media, said Kim’ made the announcement at a meeting Thursday of his political party – as the U.S. and other countries continue to abandon its nuclear program.

Kim stressed to his government “the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our state,” reads a statement from the state media, according to the Associated Press.

The North Korean leader’s statement follow’s the recent Group of Seven meetings in the United Kingdom. World leaders issued a statement calling for “the verifiable and irreversible abandonment” of tNorth Korea’s nuclear missile program and called for dialogue toward that end resume.

Kim had a series of summits with former President Donald Trump in 2018-2019 to discuss the future of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. After Trump rejected a plea from North Korea to end sanctions in return for the partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities, the negotiations fell apart.

However, Kim during Trump’s presidency curtailed the launching of missiles, considered to be tests for those that would eventually carry a nuclear warhead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

