As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia told NBC News that he was “never been opposed to voter ID” and not only that — he doesn’t know anybody who is. That was disproven pretty quickly by a look back at a recent opinion piece he wrote for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Americans cannot allow politicians to steal our voice, whether through partisan gerrymandering, onerous voter ID laws or this deeply flawed process of ‘exact match’ that has proven to be particularly biased against women and voters of color,” he wrote.

Republican governors have met every objection to voter ID: They’re too hard to get and some people can’t afford them? We’ll make them available for free at any motor vehicle bureau. No, that’s still too hard.

Now Stacey Abrams is telling CNN that she too believes that nobody has ever opposed having to prove who you are to vote.

Stacey Abrams Says Nobody Has Ever Opposed ‘Having To Prove Who You Are To Vote’ https://t.co/ylWVMjkLgK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2021

Jordan Lancaster writes:

Former Georgia House minority leader Stacey Abrams said on CNN Thursday morning that she could support Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s voting bill despite the fact that it includes a requirement for voter ID. … Abrams told CNN’s John Berman that she “absolutely” could support Manchin’s compromise, even though it includes a voter ID requirement. “That’s one of the fallacies of Republican talking points that has been deeply disturbing,” Abrams said. “No one has ever objected to having to prove who you are to vote. It’s been part of our nation’s history since the inception of voting.”

Yeah, OK.

The gaslighting has been turned up to 11 https://t.co/cXWkffoOib — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 17, 2021

That’s not even a subtle lie. These people have snits over photo ID in their sleep. — L Lorenzo (@laura_lrnzo) June 17, 2021

As long as you don’t need ID to do it. — LB Shore (@shorepatrol) June 17, 2021

Maybe she’s lying. — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) June 17, 2021

She said it over and over again. — DrJoey (@DrJoey19) June 17, 2021

Seriously? Does she have amnesia? — 🐾deborah🐾 (@dkcwillis) June 17, 2021

Well then ok. Stacey supports voter ID.

About time we understood her position. — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) June 17, 2021

Then why is voter ID such a hot button issue? — 🇺🇸 Par2ival’s World 🇺🇸 (@Par2ivals_World) June 17, 2021

Well, Stacey Abrams is an inveterate liar in addition to being a shameless partisan hack. — The Rambo The Cat and Kevintong Show (@JohnRamboCat) June 17, 2021

Does she still think she won?? 😂😂😂 — JujuHach 🗣 (@JujuHachey62) June 17, 2021

She lies so damn much she can’t even keep track of them anymore. — Evileye (@evileyeinsc) June 17, 2021

what does this say pic.twitter.com/RrIeHDRSqG — Seymore Butts (@Cornpop_BadDude) June 17, 2021

I live in GA. She is such a scam artist. Al Sharpton has met his match. — Wiley Thruster (@WileyThruster) June 17, 2021

This woman is a proven liar. Her statement alone goes against everything she has tried to do and did with her backing fraudulent absentee ballots. — Matt Klinghammer (@MHammer1958) June 17, 2021

It’s almost as if critics of the GA law, including in the press, were mostly misleading people about what it actually does. https://t.co/OGOQH51SBq — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 17, 2021

Such as Joe Biden? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 17, 2021

Or maybe Stacey Abrams now supports “Jim Crow on Steroids” and the MLB should boycott her. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 17, 2021

But hey at least they moved the All Star game 🙄 — LuvDemBucs (@LuvDemBucs) June 17, 2021

