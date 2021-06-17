https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/obama-biden-ethics-chief-sends-blistering-message-about-bidens-hiring?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics under the Obama-Biden administration and a frequent critic of President Trump, often appearing on CNN, said on Friday that the Biden administration is sending a “f— you” to ethics experts by hiring so many relatives of top White House officials.

The list of those officials with at least one direct family member working for the administration includes, according to Fox News, Press secretary Jen Psaki, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, senior adviser Anita Dunn, White House counselor Steve Richetti, deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed and presidential personnel office director Cathy Russell.

“I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted,” Shaub tweeted on Friday, reacting to a Washington Post article about the Biden officials’ family connections.

“A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises,” Shaub said, calling the family ties “a real ‘f*** you’ to us—and government ethics.”

“EVEN THE F-ING HEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL, WHO IS SUPPOSED TO BE KEEPING THEM HONEST, HAS A CHILD WHO’S A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WORKING IN THE ADMINISTRATION. AND THE SPOUSE OF THE WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF, FOR CRYING OUT LOUD,” Shaub added.

“This is ridiculous. What a f***ing failure.”

“And I don’t love having a milk lobbyist running USDA or a ‘strategic advisor’ (i.e., shadow lobbyist) running the State Department,” he added. “Or the brother of Biden’s top WH advisor lobbying the Executive Office of the President through a firm the Biden appointee founded.”

The Biden White House pushed back in a statement on Friday, claiming that Biden has maintained a high standard of ethics.

“The president has instituted the highest ethical standards of anyone to ever hold this office,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates told The Washington Post. “And he’s proud to have staffed the most diverse administration in American history with well-qualified public servants who reflect his values.”

Fox News’ requested a comment from the Biden administration on Shaub’s comments, but the White House declined.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

