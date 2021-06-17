https://hannity.com/media-room/obamacare-survives-again-supreme-court-upholds-healthcare-law-in-7-2-decision/

BIDEN’S FINAL PITCH: Americans Have a ‘Right to Badakathcare!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.02.20

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; telling voters in Michigan that Americans have a right to “badakathcare.”

‘We’re also going to act to protect health care,” he said. “Trump and the Republicans just jammed through a Supreme Court nominee for one overwhelming reason, as Barack said, the president said, they have been trying with over 50 shots to take out Obamacare, to destroy the Affordable Care Act,” he began.

Biden: ‘Barack and I Think It’s a Right for People to Have Badakathcare’ pic.twitter.com/FISwCprOKm — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) November 2, 2020

“Donald Trump thinks health care is a privilege, Barack and I think it’s a right to have badakathcare,” he added.

Watch Biden’s comments above.