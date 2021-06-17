https://hannity.com/media-room/obamacare-survives-again-supreme-court-upholds-healthcare-law-in-7-2-decision/
BIDEN’S FINAL PITCH: Americans Have a ‘Right to Badakathcare!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.02.20
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; telling voters in Michigan that Americans have a right to “badakathcare.”
‘We’re also going to act to protect health care,” he said. “Trump and the Republicans just jammed through a Supreme Court nominee for one overwhelming reason, as Barack said, the president said, they have been trying with over 50 shots to take out Obamacare, to destroy the Affordable Care Act,” he began.
“Donald Trump thinks health care is a privilege, Barack and I think it’s a right to have badakathcare,” he added.
Watch Biden’s comments above.
DEATH SPIRAL? Obamacare Likely Heading Back to Supreme Court with Gorsuch, Kavanaugh
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.17.18
A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday evening that the Affordable Care Act violated the US constitution; setting the stage for a likely showdown at the Supreme Court with two of President Trump’s appointees.
“The surprise decision Friday already has both sides of the debate posturing, with Democrats claiming the ruling is but a hiccup and Republicans suggesting this could be their chance, at last, to abolish the law – which remains largely in place,” writes Fox News.
“The DEDUCTIBLE which comes with ObamaCare is so high that it is practically not even useable! Hurts families badly. We have a chance, working with the Democrats, to deliver great HealthCare! A confirming Supreme Court Decision will lead to GREAT HealthCare results for Americans!” tweeted the president.
The Supreme Court upheld Obamacare’s controversial “individual mandate” that Americans purchase health insurance or face a penalty in 2012, with Chief Justice Jon Roberts siding with the court’s liberal members.
