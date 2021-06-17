https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/06/17/of-course-hunter-got-off-scot-free/

For reference, this is the story to which Tim Young is referring: a nice girl had just gotten into Tennessee, her dream school, as a cheerleader. Then, an acquaintance of hers, Jimmy Galligan, decided to ruin her life by posting a video of her from years before singing along to a rap song. People from all over the darker, leftist occupied reaches of the internet piled on, calling her a vicious racist and all manner of obscenities. While a few conservatives stood up to defend her, most were cowards that backed down rather than stand up for some girl who made what should have been, at most, a minor mistake years earlier.

Thanks to all the outrage and furor, the poor girl lost her spot in the school and on the team. Her life was wrecked by a vengeful lunatic.

But, of course, Hunter Biden got off scot-free for his comments. Despite calling his lawyer a “ni***” and joking about being charged “Hennessy rates,” Slow Joe’s loser son hasn’t faced any repercussions.

And, frankly, that’s how it should be. It was two friends joking over text, who cares? I certainly don’t.

But I do care about the left’s hypocrisy. They call everyone who runs afoul of them a racist while refusing to even reprimand the vicious racists and anti-Semites in their own ranks. That matters. It shows that they’re cynical. It shows that they’re liars. It shows that they don’t about care what they spend so much time demanding we fix. They’re just after power and aim to attain it by crushing their enemies with accusations of racism.

