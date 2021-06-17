https://justthenews.com/nation/states/1-dead-12-injured-arizona-shooting-spree-across-eight-different-locations-suspect?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A drive-by shooting spree Thursday in Arizona has resulted in one fatality and 12 others injured or wounded, according to police.

Police in Peoria, just outside of Phoenix, say the shooting began at about 11 a.m. and that a suspect is in custody.

The incident started when a man in a white SUV fired a gun from his car and hit another, ABC News reports.

A gun was reportedly found in the suspect’s car.

There were eight different shootings sites in total. It is still being confirmed whether the shootings were done by the same man, through shell casings left at each site. The police do not believe there are other suspects.

Among the 12 injured or wounded, three were shot and nine were apparently injured by shattered glass or vehicle crashes, ABC also reports. None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.

