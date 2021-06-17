https://www.dailywire.com/news/osama-bin-ladens-niece-trolls-biden-with-trump-won-sign-at-geneva-summit

Just before President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Osama Bin Laden’s niece made quite a scene, waving a “Trump Won” flag from a boat.

“Videos show Noor bin Ladin, 34, standing on a boat in Geneva Lake, Switzerland waving the banner,” The Independent reported. “The 9/11 mastermind’s niece has expressed her support for Donald Trump in the past, and has said she believes he won the 2020 election.”

In one of her Instagram posts, bin Laden can be seen holding up the Trump flag as officers on a Swiss police boat pull up to talk to her.

“You’re going to arrest me? If I don’t give you the signs, you’re going to arrest me?” she asks the officers, according to the U.K. paper. “Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and we’re not allowed here in Switzerland?”

Trump, in fact, lost the 2020 election — by a lot, being crushed in the Electoral College by a vote of 306-232.

Bin Laden has long been a supporter of Trump, endorsing him in 2020 in an interview with the New York Post.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but Western civilization as a whole.”

Trump on Wednesday said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that he “didn’t win” the 2020 election.

“We were supposed to win easily, 64 million votes,” Trump said in the interview. “We got 75 million votes, and we didn’t win, but let’s see what happens on that.”

Trump also ripped Biden over his summit. “We gave a very big stage to Russia, and we got nothing,” Trump told Hannity. “It was a good day for Russia.”

And Garry Kasparov, a Russian chess grandmaster and longtime critic of Putin, says the former KGB agent “got what he wanted” in his Swiss summit.

Kasparov said on Twitter that the European Union “keeps caving in to Putin without American leadership. Biden was supposed to stop that, even campaigned on it. He called Putin a killer — correctly. But looking tough in Geneva or using strong words doesn’t matter. Action matters, and so far Biden is failing that test.”

“We know the summit is good for Putin, or he wouldn’t do it. And everything Trump did was about Trump. But Biden? It’s not about him. To give such a gift to a killer who attacked the US, you have to make the case to the American people and he hasn’t tried,” he told his 640,000 followers.

Gen. (Ret.) Jack Keane, former vice chief of staff for the U.S. Army, agreed, saying on Fox News that “Putin, I think, got more out of it than he expected given the major concessions that were made prior to the summit, and that he was able to deny and deflect the major issues.”

“There’s not much evidence for President Biden’s objective to improve the relationship so that it’s more stable and predictable. It’ll take some time to see if that has been achieved, I think the early signs are that it has not,” said Keane, a Fox News senior strategic analyst.

