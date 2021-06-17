https://noqreport.com/2021/06/17/over-200-rabbis-demand-pelosi-remove-ilhan-omar-from-committee-over-anti-israel-comments/

Over 200 rabbis publicly signed a letter condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing to punish Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Illhan Omar for recent comments attacking Israel and the United States.

A controversial statement posted by Omar last week compared the United States and Israel to the likes of Hamas and the Taliban, something that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swooped in to defend amidst the public fallout afterward. We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021 A major point brought up by the Coalition for Jewish Values letter is that they’ve been cautious of Omar since Pelosi appointed her to the House Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019. The letter says that the Madam Speaker had an opportunity back then to address the issue of Omar’s rhetoric but failed to do so.

From the get-go in 2019, Omar arrived in Congress with antisemitic baggage .

The letter goes on to say how crucial 2021 is, arguing that addressing antisemitism in Congress […]

