Pastor and San Jacinto City Councilman Brian Hawkins is the Left’s worst nightmare: a God-fearing, flag-waving, people-loving black man descended from slaves who asserts that ALL lives matter. His Kryptonite campaign to rebuild, restore, and renew America is exactly the shock to the system that California politics needs.

Councilman Hawkins knows first-hand how racist Joe Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill was. You will recall that Hillary Clinton was all over the media whipping up fear of “super-predators” and Biden bragged at the time that the bill “Did everything but hang blacks for jaywalking.” Brian ended up on the wrong side of injustice when that bill made him a felon for returning a rental car three days late.

The Feds took five years of his life, but they could not take his spirit. He has persevered despite experiencing much adversity, has made his community stronger and is poised to represent the interests of the citizens in CA-36 in Washington, D.C.

Brian is one of the “New Blood” candidates in the Republican Party who don’t want to go to Washington to get invited to parties but to advocate for America First policies.

