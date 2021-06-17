https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-pressed-on-abortion-is-an-unborn-baby-at-15-weeks-a-human-being/

REPORT: Democrats to Introduce Legislation That Would Allocate ‘Federal Funding’ for Abortion Coverage

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.12.19

Democrats in the House of Representatives are poised to introduce legislation that would mandate “federal funding” for abortion coverage throughout the United States in the coming days; setting the stage for a major showdown with Congressional Republicans.

“Abortion rights leaders in Congress will ask House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to hold a vote on a bill that would allow abortion coverage to receive federal funding,” reports The Hill. “The bill would repeal a long-standing ban on abortion coverage in federal health programs like Medicaid.”

“It’s just important as we move forward that we pass legislation that honors women’s reproductive health and their decisions rather than punishing poor women and federal employees,” said Rep. Diana DeGette, the co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus.

The new legislation would effectively bypass the Hyde Amendment; a provision passed in 1976 that bans federal insurance programs -including Medicaid- from covering abortions.

Read the full report at The Hill.