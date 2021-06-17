https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-pressed-on-abortion-is-an-unborn-baby-at-15-weeks-a-human-being/
REPORT: Democrats to Introduce Legislation That Would Allocate ‘Federal Funding’ for Abortion Coverage
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.12.19
Democrats in the House of Representatives are poised to introduce legislation that would mandate “federal funding” for abortion coverage throughout the United States in the coming days; setting the stage for a major showdown with Congressional Republicans.
“Abortion rights leaders in Congress will ask House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to hold a vote on a bill that would allow abortion coverage to receive federal funding,” reports The Hill. “The bill would repeal a long-standing ban on abortion coverage in federal health programs like Medicaid.”
“It’s just important as we move forward that we pass legislation that honors women’s reproductive health and their decisions rather than punishing poor women and federal employees,” said Rep. Diana DeGette, the co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus.
The new legislation would effectively bypass the Hyde Amendment; a provision passed in 1976 that bans federal insurance programs -including Medicaid- from covering abortions.
BREAKING: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Signs Pro-Life ‘Heartbeat’ Legislation into Law
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.07.19
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed into law his state’s latest pro-life legislation Tuesday morning; enacting the so-called “heartbeat” bill that prohibits abortions after doctors can detect a viable heartbeat.
“Kemp kept his campaign promise in signing the bill, HB 481, technically called the ‘Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act,’ that will prohibit abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law allows exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is in danger,” reports Fox News.
“Georgia is a state that values life,” Kemp said during the signing ceremony. “We stand up for those who are unable to speak for themselves.”
“Our job is to do what is right, not what is easy,” Kemp added. “We will not back down. We will always continue to fight for life,” he added.
