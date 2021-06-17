https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/pelosi-refuses-answer-asked-unborn-baby-15-weeks-human-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a so-called “devout Catholic” on Thursday morning refused to answer if an unborn baby at 15 weeks is a “human being.”

“Is an unborn baby at 15 weeks a human being?” a reporter asked the Speaker.

“Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade. I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue as to respecting a woman’s right to choose,” Pelosi said.

An unborn baby at 15 weeks has a heartbeat, sucks its thumb and is already making facial expressions.

VIDEO:

