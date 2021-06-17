https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/portland-police-riot-team-just-resigned-all-50-members-quit/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Portland’s 50-person riot squad resigned in protest Wednesday in solidarity with one of their colleagues who was indicted for striking a Marxist hiding behind a press pass.

The resignations are effective immediately, according to the Portland Police Bureau, and come after the indictment on Tuesday of Officer Corey Budworth, for assault during and incident in which he struck ‘photographer’ Teri Jacobs in the head during a riot last August.

They resigned from the riot team, but remain employed by the department.

Photos at Daily Mail…