Portlanders Get What They Voted For

You want the cops gone? Deal. Portland’s entire Rapid Response Team, cops who volunteer for riot control duty, voted unanimously to resign on Wednesday, effectively leaving the city in the hands of antifa. The riot cops’ decision follows the criminal indictment of one of their own for assault, stemming from a riot in August 2020, a police source told The Post Millennial.

On the night of August 18, 2020, antifa skirts threw a Molotov cocktail firebomb into the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters as the Rapid Response Team struggled to contain the riot. Rapid Response Officer Budworth hit a rioter from behind with a baton, as seen in a video with no context whatsoever.

In a statement released after the indictment, District Attorney Mike Schmidt said, “In this case, we allege that no legal justification existed for Officer Budworth’s deployment of force, and that the deployment of force was legally excessive under the circumstances.”

“Now that the riot team is no more, we have no clue what’s going to happen. We don’t have enough patrol officers to be pulled from the road to handle huge crowds,” a Portland police officer told The Post Millennial. “We are only backups with no gear like the riot team has.”

“So, what typically happens, is the riot team gets called out to be prepared for a huge protest. Then patrol officers from all three precincts are on standby which gets activated when the protest starts. This means all patrol calls go to ‘priority calls only,’ basically only active assaults, shootings, and person crimes only get responded to. All other calls hold indefinitely until the protest is over or the next day,” sources told The Post Millennial.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office charged Rapid Response Team Officer Corey Budworth with one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on Tuesday. This comes after DA Mike Schmidt has been heavily criticized for his ultra-liberal approach to prosecuting hockey pad-clad rioters in the past year.

Spare the Rod, Spoil The Antifa Bints

In October 2020, Schmidt dropped over 540 riot-related cases in the “interest of justice.” He essentially implemented catch-and-release for the rioting, pink-haired antifa lady-boys. The Biden apparatchiks dropped almost 50% of all federal charges, as well. And what do you know, appeasing the beast has led to more violence, more assaults on police, and massive property damage. Duh.

A Multnomah County grand jury agreed to bring the charge against Officer Budworth. Both he and the sisspot he bopped, Teri Jacobs, testified before the jury this month.

The Portland Police Association, the union representing rank-and-file officers, said the charges were politically driven.

“Unfortunately, this decorated public servant has been caught in the crossfire of agenda-driven city leaders and a politicized criminal justice system,” the officers union wrote in a statement, describing Jacobs as a rioter engaging in criminal activity.

