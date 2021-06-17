https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-trump-reacts-to-biden-putin-summit/

Trump with Hannity tonight

‘I think it was a good day for Russia, we didn’t get anything out of it. We gave a very big stage to Russia and got nothing. We gave up something very valuable, I stopped the pipeline Nordstream, and it was stopped and then given back and we got nothing for it.”

