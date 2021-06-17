https://www.dailywire.com/news/professor-shares-hs-students-letter-on-impact-of-crt-exposure-felt-like-scum-undeserving-of-living

A black professor at Columbia University shared a letter on Wednesday evening from a high school student who described the psychological impacts of being exposed to Critical Race Theory, a Marxist ideology that is also widely criticized by many as being racist, in school.

The student wrote the letter to English teacher Dana Stangel-Plowe, who resigned earlier this month from Dwight-Englewood School after the school allegedly began injecting Critical Race Theory into the school.

“A student at the Dwight-Englewood school (which all parents should be ditching) has written in support of the whistleblowing resignation by @dstangelplowe,” Columbia Professor John McWhorter wrote on Twitter. “And the student notes he is hardly alone.”

McWhorter shared the letter from the unidentified student who described feeling “like horse s**t” after being exposed to the extreme ideology and said that he felt “like worthless scum undeserving of living.”

The letter stated:

Dear Mrs. Stangel-Plowe, I truly hope you do read this email, but I understand if you are too busy to. I am extremely grateful that you were my teacher this year, and for the ideas you finally brought to light recently. I hope you realize how big of an impact you made on our community. Unfortunately, all of what you said is true; I know many students that are scared to speak out on their opinions in fear. I have reluctantly prohibited myself from saying certain things in class also in fear of sounding politically incorrect. I see the negative effects of this toxic community in my fellow students and faculty every day. Namely, my eighth grade English teacher taught us for the first two weeks about pretty much how awful white men are. For two weeks, I did not speak a single word in her class. My fellow white male classmates left the classroom every time feeling the same way. For lack of a better word, those teachings made me feel like horse shit, like worthless scum undeserving of living. Later during that year, in my history class, my white classmates were constantly using the pronoun “we” when talking about slavery. Eventually, I had to raise my hand and remind them: that “we” were not and are not a part of these despicable acts. Most of our parents were refugees from foreign countries, whose ancestors were also oppressed and persecuted. This year, I have battled with countless generalizing and oppression towards white men. There are girls, whom I am friends with, that genuinely believe that all men are misogynistic. I see movements on social media like #KAM which stands for “Kill all men”; people don’t realize how strongly that affects boys in an extremely negative way. Even now, I am struggling and frightened to fully express my opinion to my girlfriend, who believes that most white men are oppressive beings. Everyone is talking about your letter, many many students including myself are extremely grateful for what you’ve done. My friends and classmates feel much more comfortable expressing their voices and many minds are changing. So I am once again thanking you for trying to improve our school. I wish I could put into words the extent to which I admire and thank you. I wish I could describe to you the good that you have done. I aspire to be as brave as you some day. With endless amounts of love and respect, -Your former D-E student.

McWhorter encouraged “truly anti-racist” parents to pull their children out of Dwight-Englewood School over the extreme ideologies allegedly being taught in the school.

“Truly antiracist parents, in the name of love of their kids, should pull them from the Dwight-Englewood school as of next fall,” he wrote on Twitter. “Only this will arrest these misguided Elect parishioners from their quest to forge a new reality for us all.”

