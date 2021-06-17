https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/purple-haired-anti-american-sjw-megan-rapinoe-caught-mocking-asians-racist-tweets/

Megan Rapinoe is a vocal anti-American Trump-hater.

She made a name for herself after she repeatedly knelt during the national anthem at the opening of her soccer games.

Rapinoe is a hero on the left.

Rapinoe endorsed Joe Biden who likely does not know who she is.

TRENDING: Top Virologists Admit Lying to American Public for Months on Likely Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Because They Didn’t Want to be Associated with President Trump

Joe Biden to staffer while Jill Biden speaks with Megan Rapinoe: “can you turn up the sound?” pic.twitter.com/6Zel4kNHZy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 30, 2020

But today Natalie Winters at The National Pulse uncovered Rapinoe’s racist tweets against Asians.

Megan Rapinoe – a “woke” professional soccer player who’s made headlines for her far-left activism and anti-Donald Trump stunts – appeared to mock Asians in old posts on Twitter, writing “u look asian with those closed eyes.” Rapinoe shared the following tweet on May 19th, 2011, prefacing her post by tagging the user “tasha_kai00.” While the account has since been deleted, archives reveal the account belonged to professional soccer player Natasha Kai, who is of Hawaiian, Chinese, Filipino and Caucasian heritage.

Read the rest here.

More here.

Earlier this week Victoria’s Secret announced plans to replace their beautiful models with anti-American, Social Justice Warrior Megan Rapinoe, transgender models and plus-size models.

Does Victoria’s Secret really want such a hateful, anti-American racist as their new spokesmodel?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

