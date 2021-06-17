https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/17/randi-weingarten-shot-chasers-herself-right-in-the-face-after-warning-about-tweeting-out-sponsored-content/

SHOT. . .

AFT President Randi Weingarten warned readers “to be smart” and not fall for “sponsored content” disguised as news articles as these groups she doesn’t agree with will “stop at nothing to get their message out there”:

CHASER. . .

This would be the same Randi Weingarten we told you about yesterday who tweeted out a study on COVID-19 and the mental health of teachers without noting that HER UNION PAID FOR THE STUDY:

Here’s the tweet on the study by the RAND Corp.:

And here’s the bit about who paid for it:

What a hack.

***

