Attorney Sidney Powell has been summoned to a federal court in Michigan next month to potentially face sanctions over earlier claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Powell became well-known late last year for leveling broad allegations of voter fraud in Michigan and elsewhere, claiming that Joe Biden had actually lost the election and that then-incumbent President Donald Trump was the rightful victor.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had asked a district court to sanction Powell after the latter lost a lawsuit arguing that Michigan’s electors be disqualified and the state’s electoral votes be given to Trump.

The court documents set a Jul. 6 date for the hearing.

