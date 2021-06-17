https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/republicans-just-torpedoed-two-bills-nancy-pelosi-trying-fast-track-house/

Republicans managed to take the wind out of Nancy Pelosi’s sails this week.

She was using a procedural trick to fast-track two bills through the House but Republicans didn’t play along.

This needs to happen more often. Who says the GOP has no power?

Breitbart News reports:

Exclusive — ‘Stunning’: House Conservatives Tank Two Democrat Bills, Endangering Pelosi-Biden Agenda House conservatives successfully derailed two bills that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attempted to fast-track through the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday evening, a victory the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus told Breitbart News was “stunning.” “That’s stunning,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the House Freedom Caucus chairman, said in a phone interview on Wednesday. Specifically, Pelosi had attempted to use a procedure called “suspension of the rules” — which requires a two-thirds supermajority of the House to succeed — to pass two highly controversial pieces of legislation. One, the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act, would have allowed for LGBTQ-owned businesses to get favoritism in lending in much the same way minority-owned businesses may. The other, called the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act, would have facilitated government-funded access to abortion drugs through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). After an effort led by Biggs and other House conservatives like Reps. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Chip Roy (R-TX) among others, the bills failed to achieve the two-thirds necessary to make it through the House and were stopped from passing the chamber for now.

House Republicans have actually been pretty busy lately. Take a look below:

GOP Lawmakers Sue Over Pelosi’s $5,000 Metal-Detector Fines: ‘She Wants To Make Us Look Like Domestic Terrorists’https://t.co/bBjTsI0hlA — The Federalist (@FDRLST) June 16, 2021

VICTORY! Republicans Kill Pelosi Bill to Promote Killing More Babies in Abortions https://t.co/eNfQgr77vL pic.twitter.com/cUCU4eh3Mz — Steven Ertelt (@StevenErtelt) June 16, 2021

The 2022 midterms will be here before you know it, and Republicans have an excellent chance of retaking the House.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

