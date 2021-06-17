https://www.theblaze.com/rita-moreno-lin-manuel-woke

Entertainment icon Rita Moreno caved to cancel culture on Thursday after initially defending “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda from woke mob attacks.

Miranda was criticized by many on the left for having light-skinned minorities instead of dark-skinned minorities at the forefront of his highly anticipated movie, “In The Heights.”

Moreno initially defended Miranda in a statement decrying cancel culture on the “Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

“You can never do right, it seems. This is the man who literally has brought Latino-ness and Puerto Rican-ness to America. I couldn’t do it. I would love to say I did, but I couldn’t. Lin-Manuel has done that really singlehandedly!” said Moreno to great applause from the audience.

“I’m simply saying, can’t you just wait a while and leave it alone? There’s a lot of people who are puertorriqueño, who are also from Guatemala, who are dark, and who are also fair. We are all colors in Puerto Rico. This is how it is and it would be so nice if they hadn’t come up with that and left it alone, for now. They’re really attacking the wrong person,” she explained.

On Thursday, she reversed course.

“I’m incredibly disappointed with myself. While making a statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Colbert Show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community. It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others,” she tweeted.

“In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In The Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward. See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks,” she added in a second tweet.

Miranda also rushed to apologize to the woke mob and promised to improve in future projects.

Moreno is best known for her Academy Award winning performance in the 1961 musical film “West Side Story.”

Here’s more about Moreno defending Lin Manuel:







Rita Moreno Defends Her Friend Lin Manuel Miranda Over “In The Heights” Controversy



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

