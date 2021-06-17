https://www.dailywire.com/news/rogan-slams-stelter-motherfer-youre-supposed-to-be-a-journalist-your-shows-fing-terrible

Podcast host Joe Rogan slammed CNN’s Brian Stelter this week over Stelter panicking that more people watch shows on YouTube than watch his CNN show, which has suffered a catastrophic drop in ratings.

“They didn’t even understand the way they were describing it,” Rogan said. “They were describing it as if they’re entitled to viewers. They were saying, ‘There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show.’ This is because the market has spoken and your show’s f***in terrible. Well, Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings.”

After the guest noted that Stelter was “the worst,” Rogan responded, “So is Don Lemon’s. It’s the same thing. Everyone knows they’re not real. They’re not real humans.”

Rogan also slammed Stelter over a recent remark that he made on CNN where he asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki what the media was doing wrong.

“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherf***er, you’re supposed to be a journalist,” Rogan said.

“They’re obviously being told a certain amount of what to do,” Rogan later noted. “And maybe he’d be an interesting guy if he had his own f***in podcast that you can rely on his own personality and be himself. I don’t know. I can’t imagine doing that gig.”

The Daily Wire reported on Wednesday:

The ratings of CNN’s “Reliable Sources” plunged to their lowest level of the year this weekend, even as host Brian Stelter continues to dedicate every episode to criticizing the credibility of Fox News. In all, his show has lost 72% of its viewers since its high point on January 10. The new nadir came one week after Stelter all but begged White House spokesperson Jen Psaki to tell him how his network could better conform its coverage to the Biden administration’s talking points. The latest episode of Stelter’s show failed to attract 1 million viewers for the 11th week in a row. A mere 752,000 total viewers tuned in to watch Stelter critique the media — usually heavily focused on the more successful Fox News — on Sunday. That’s down from a peak of 2.7 million viewers following the January 6 Capitol riot. … Stelter’s numbers look worse when measured by audience members who belong to advertisers’ most coveted demographic, the 25-to-54-year-old viewer. Only 129,000 people among that cash-rich cohort watched.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

